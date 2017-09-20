Thousands without internet as construction crew cuts Rogers fibre line

Thousands are without internet service after a Rogers fibre line was cut by a construction crew Wednesday morning.

Approximately 4,000 Rogers customers in East York, North York and Scarborough have been affected.

"Our crews have been on site all day working to repair the fibre line that was cut by construction crews working on Eglinton Avenue east of the Don Valley Parkway," said Rogers spokesperson Bill Killorn in an emailed statement.

Service for some customers has already been restored and Rogers crews will be working into the evening to restore the line.

"We understand the impact a service interruption has on our customers and sincerely apologize for the inconvenience," the statement said.

"Our team will continue working to restore services to our customers as soon as possible."