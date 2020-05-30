Thousands rally in Toronto against anti-black, anti-Indigenous racism

Thousands of people are taking part in a rally on downtown Toronto streets today in protest of what organizers describe as anti-black and anti-Indigenous racism around the world.

"It's important for me to be here because if I'm not here than who else is?" Sore Sanni, 17, told CBC Toronto at the rally.

"All lives will not matter until black ones do."

The protest, organized by a group dubbed Not Another Black Life, comes on the heels of high-profile, police-involved deaths in both Canada and the United States. Some of the ensuing protests in the U.S. turned violent.

A Minnesota police officer is now facing a murder charge in the death of George Floyd, a black man caught on film pleading for air as an officer knelt on his neck.

Meanwhile, the family of Regis Korchinski-Paquet said what began as a 911 call for help ended in her death. Korchinski-Paquet fell from the balcony of a 24th-floor Toronto apartment while police were in the home on Wednesday.

In Toronto, people chanted "not another black life," "abolish the police," and "no justice, no peace."

A heavy police presence followed the rally.

Sanni said the protest is not just about Korchinski-Paquet, but about "every person that has been killed unjustly and treated unfairly by police and our judicial system."

"As a person of colour and as a black person I am treated differently every day ... It's so sad that I have to come out here in a pandemic to protest black lives."

Similar rallies are planned for Halifax later Saturday and Montreal on Sunday.

Racism a 'fact in our society,' Toronto mayor says

A lawyer representing Korchinski-Paquet's family says her relatives do not want to see violence, only answers as to how and why she died.

In a statement released Saturday, lawyer Knia Singh says the family did not organize or plan the protest. The family says it thanks organizers for bringing attention to a "very serious matter."

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is looking into the death of Korchinski-Paquet, as questions swirl around exactly what happened in the moments leading up to her death.

Korchinski-Paquet was described as an active member of her church, a talented gymnast and proud of her Ukrainian and Nova Scotian roots.

On Friday, Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders urged calm in the wake the incident, warning of an information "vacuum" faced by police that risks being filled by "opportunists."

Toronto Mayor John Tory called the community's anger over her death understandable, describing anti-black racism as "a fact in our society" and encouraging protesters to practise physical distancing in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, a petition on Change.org demanding "justice" for Korchinski-Paquet has drawn just shy of 50,000 signatures.

"I'm signing because Black Lives Matter," one signer wrote.