Thousands of Toronto hospital staff haven't got their COVID-19 shots, memo reveals

Thousands of University Health Network staff have so far not been vaccinated against COVID-19, prompting an internal email from the Toronto hospital network's president, which has since been obtained by CBC News, asking them to get immunized.

"Today, I am writing to directly appeal to approximately 4,000 people… who are coming in to the hospital and have not protected themselves, their families, colleagues and patients — against this deadly disease," reads the Monday email from UHN president and CEO Dr. Kevin Smith.

The plea was made to groups of staff at some of the highest levels of risk for encountering the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the workplace, according to UHN spokesperson Gillian Howard, including those working in the emergency department, intensive care units, inpatient units, and COVID-19 units.

"While our overall rate of uptake is very good, there are areas and programs where vaccination remains below 50 per cent of people," Smith's email reads.

"We must change this immediately."

Smith also said he's worried the hospital network's supply of vaccines will be greatly reduced in the days ahead as Ontario "expands its list of priorities."

Since the email was sent out, UHN has had around 1,000 more hospital workers register, bringing the total to just over 18,000 people who will be vaccinated — and reducing the group who have not registered to 3,000 — Howard told CBC News.

"We are standing up vaccine ambassadors and have a Health Services phone line to answer questions from staff who need more information to make their decision," she continued in an email.

"We will continue to work on this with our staff but are pleased with the uptake to date and there is more to do."

UHN includes multiple Toronto hospitals, including Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Princess Margaret Cancer Hospital, and several Toronto Rehab sites.

It's not clear how many staff are signing up for vaccinations at other hospitals and health-care networks in the Toronto area, though CBC News will update as more numbers come in.

Women's College Hospital did respond to a request for data, saying around 664 of around 929 eligible staff members have been vaccinated so far, totaling around 71 per cent.

"However, this number is constantly changing as staff numbers fluctuate and we have many who are awaiting appointments in the coming weeks," said spokesperson Jen Brailsford in an email.

"This is also likely an underestimate as these numbers are based on self-reporting to occupational health."

Aerial drone photo of Toronto General Hospital taken on Dec. 15, 2020. (Sue Reid/CBC)

1/3 of long-term care workers hadn't gotten shots

The emerging picture of hospital vaccinations follows GTA hospital sites having early access to the province's vaccination rollout, with thousands of doses given out to front-line workers and other staff in recent months.

Despite that, hospital outbreaks have continued, with UHN alone currently reporting three separate outbreaks affecting a handful of staff and patients.

CBC News has also previously reported on how an estimated one-third of long-term care workers — who have been eligible since December — have not yet gotten their shots.

A memo from the Ontario Ministry of Long Term Care dated March 8 revealed an estimated 67 per cent of staff in nursing homes across the province have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, compared to over 95 per cent of residents.

According to public health ethics researcher Alison Thompson, an associate professor at the University of Toronto, hesitancy among health-care workers can lead to "tricky" ethical issues in the workplace, particularly in a hospital setting.

"It basically boils down to a matter of protecting patients and their right to having a safe space for care, and their colleagues being protected … versus their individual charter right to not have to be subjected to some kind of medical intervention against their will and consent," she said.

Dr. Susy Hota, medical director of infection prevention and control for the University Health Network in Toronto, talks to CBC News outside Toronto General Hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (Craig Chivers/CBC)

'Not a good track record' for policies

Dr. Susy Hota, medical director of infection prevention and control at UHN, said the lack of vaccine uptake among thousands of hospital workers during the pandemic's third wave is a disappointing situation.

But she stressed that while these are medical professionals, they're also dealing with the vaccine hesitancy that's increasingly common among the general population.

"My hospital is huge. We're like a community in ourselves, like a little village or town," she said.

"And there's a diversity of different roles that people play here. And people come from different backgrounds, and different cultures and have had different past experiences."

Hota said from an infection control perspective, figuring out how to combat this hesitancy among health-care workers can be difficult.

"We haven't been successful in mandating vaccinations in the past; there's not a good track record," she continued.

So could mandatory masks or other personal protective gear for unvaccinated workers be an option? It's not that simple, Hota explained.

For one thing, the majority of transmission events in a hospital setting are thought to be during moments when workers aren't conducting patient care and no longer wearing masks, like people chatting in a break room.

"Masking versus vaccination was tried for influenza, and that didn't succeed," Hota added.

Thompson agreed. If each individual employer tries to implement that kind of policy, it's much less likely to be successful, she said..

"It's much more effective, probably, if the provincial government were to mandate that vaccines have to be administered for health-care workers, with legitimate exemptions," she said.