Missing Thornhill senior found

A 70-year-old woman who went missing in Thornhill on Monday has been found, York Regional Police say.

The woman was reported missing on Monday around 6 p.m. Her family says they last saw her at 1 p.m., leaving her home in the Mullen Drive and Milner Gate area to go for a walk.

Police announced Wednesday morning that she had been found.

"We are grateful for the tips and assistance from the public, media and our policing partners," police said on Twitter.