Girl, 10, dies after being hit by car while riding her bike in Thornhill

A 10-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle in Thornhill earlier this week, York Regional Police say.

Police were called around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday to Pleasant Ridge Avenue, near Highway 7 and Dufferin Street, for a "serious" collision involving a white Hyundai Santa Fe and a child on a bicycle, investigators say.

The girl was rushed to hospital with "life threatening injuries." The driver of the Santa Fe was not injured and remained at the scene.

The girl died in hospital on Thursday night, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have video footage to contact its major collision investigation unit or leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Investigators have also now opened a digital evidence portal where members of the community can upload any photos, video surveillance or dashcam footage of the collision.