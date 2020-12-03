3 teachers refuse to work at East York school with COVID-19 outbreak

Several teachers at Thorncliffe Park Public School in East York are refusing to work days after a testing blitz uncovered 19 cases of the novel coronavirus among students and staff.

The school recently became the city's first to participate in a voluntary asymptomatic testing pilot project. The results, released Sunday night, found 18 students and one staff member with the virus.

The number has grown since then, making Thorncliffe Park the hardest hit school in Toronto.

"Currently we have 26 [cases]. It's obviously concerning when you get that number at a school," said Toronto District School Board spokesperson Ryan Bird. Twenty-four of the cases are among students, two of them are among staff members.

On Thursday, three out of the school's 30 staff members refused to work, citing an unsafe work environment.

"These three classes with the staff members in them have been covered off by other staff so the students can be supervised appropriately," said Bird.

Teachers 'do not feel safe'

Jennifer Brown with the Elementary Teacher's Federation of Ontario says the union stands with the teachers, telling CBC Toronto that "they do not feel safe within their school."

In the wake of the testing project, 14 classes were asked to self-isolate, but the decision was made to keep the school open.

"What we're doing is trying to tell everyone that our health and safety precautions are in full force," Bird said.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating the teachers' claims.

They aren't the first teachers to walk off the job in Toronto due to COVID-19: in early November, the entire teaching staff and some staff members refused to work at a Scarborough public school experiencing an outbreak.

The Ontario government announced this month that it was introducing voluntary testing for asymptomatic students, faculty and staff at schools in regions with high infection rates.

According to a letter sent by Thorncliffe Park's principal, four per cent of the school tested positive for the virus. The test positivity rate in the broader Thorncliffe Park community is 16 per cent.

The expanded testing will be provided for four weeks in schools in Toronto, Peel, York and Ottawa.

Those who show symptoms or have been exposed to a COVID-19 case should continue to stay home and get tested at an assessment centre, the province said.