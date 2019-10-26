Man, woman seriously injured in Thorncliffe Park shooting

A man and woman were seriously injured after someone opened fire on their parked vehicle in Thorncliffe Park early Saturday, Toronto police and paramedics say.

The pair were sitting in the vehicle when shot.

The shooting happened in the area of Thorncliffe Park Drive near Overlea Boulevard. Police were called to the scene shortly after midnight.

Police believe the vehicle was in a parking lot behind a group of highrise residential buildings when shots rang out.

When officers arrived, they found the man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Toronto paramedics took both people to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

The vehicle's passenger side window was shot out.

Police are on the scene.

No suspect descriptions have been released.

Police are urging anyone with information, including dashboard camera footage, to come forward.