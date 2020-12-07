Early learning school in Thorncliffe Park closes for a week due to COVID-19 outbreak

The Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy will close starting on Monday until Dec. 14 due to an outbreak of COVID-19, the Toronto District School Board says.

Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy, which has kindergarten classes along with a specialized literacy program, has had confirmed seven cases of COVID-19 in the last week and a half, according to Principal Catherine Ure.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) has advised that all staff and students be dismissed from the school so it can continue its investigation into the outbreak, Ure said in notice to parents. The school will close Monday and will remain shuttered at least until Dec. 14, she said.

The board will provide more information once it has a firm date for students and staff to return, said Ure.

"I know this news will be concerning for our families and I want to thank you for you understanding during this difficult time. TPH has made a referral for school-wide testing and we will continue to provide any new information as soon as we receive it," she said.

Classes will shift to remote learning. In a news release, TPH says it has advised students and staff in the affected cohorts to go into isolation. All other staff and students have been told to monitor for symptoms and to get tested if they become ill.

2nd school to close in Thorncliffe Park following outbreak

The learning academy is the second school in Thorncliffe Park to close this week due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

TPH closed Thorncliffe Park Public School on Dec. 3, which is just minutes away from the learning academy, after a testing blitz resulted in 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The school runs from grades one to five.

The number of cases has since reached 26 after the school recently became the first in the city to participate in a voluntary asymptomatic testing pilot project.

Earlier on Dec. 3, before the closure was announced, three of the school's 30 staff members had refused to work, citing an unsafe work environment.