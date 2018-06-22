Councillor broke code of conduct for helping condo developer friend, says integrity commissioner

A Toronto councillor broke city council's code of conduct after he "went to bat" for a friend over a North York development project in another councillor's ward, according to the integrity commissioner.

Ward 37 Coun. Michael Thompson used his office to advocate for the company G Group, which has Thompson's friend Albert Gasparro at the helm, Valerie Jepson wrote in a report released this week.

In the report, she said Thompson's team reached out to city staff at least 60 times over the development project between September 2016 and the application's approval in March last year.

Jepson is now recommending city council reprimand Thompson, adopt a finding that he improperly used his influence, and direct him to stop using his office to advocate on behalf of G Group or Gasparro, the company's CEO.

The report stems from a complaint from Ward 23 Coun. John Filion over Thompson's office making inquiries on behalf of G Group in regards to a development project at 5220 Yonge Street — land located within Filion's ward.

The site is currently being developed, the company's website notes, and will include nearly 200,000 square feet of proposed commercial space and "luxury condominiums."

In her report, Jepson stressed Thompson's high level of advocacy and assistance in regards to the project, which included follow-up calls by Thompson and his staff.

Friendship 'clouded' councillor's judgment, integrity commissioner says

"Thompson sought for the file to be prioritized and proceed to the next step," Jepson wrote. "He escalated the issue to senior City staff in a coordinating way that, while not uncommon for complex files, is something he has a special privilege to request."

The report also notes that Thompson's long-time friendship with Gasparro "clouded his judgment."

"He accepted everything that Mr. Gasparro told him without scrutiny, and 'went to bat' for him," Jepson wrote. "Unfortunately, this reality underlines precisely why he should have refrained from exercising his authority in the way that he did."

Jepson wrote this is the first time her office has found that Thompson broke the city's code of conduct and that he "asserts that he has done nothing wrong." Her report also noted that she didn't find any information suggesting Thompson had any financial stake in the project.

Thompson did not provide comment on the report to CBC Toronto on Friday, but said he "will be addressing the matter" at city council next week.