This past January was one of the warmest on record for Toronto

It may be the dead of winter, but January has been kind to Toronto temperature-wise with above-seasonal temperatures almost every day of the month.

Daily highs were warmer than seasonal on 28 out of 31 days, with only a handful below average.

"It's been a very warm month," said CBC Toronto meteorologist Colette Kennedy. So far, 2007 saw the warmest January for Toronto on record, but 2020 does come close.

Watch Colette Kennedy on January's warm temperatures:

Over 90% of our days in 2020 have seen temps above seasonal, according to Meteorologist Colette Kennedy. 0:48

Dave Phillips, senior climatologist with Environment Canada, says this past month may have been the mildest in 15 years and about four degrees warmer than normal.

It was also one of the rainiest.

"Four times the amount of rain you normally would get and only about five millimetres from the all-time record. And that's about 83 years of records," said Phillips.

"So it really felt more like Vancouver than Toronto."

For February, Phillips says he wouldn't be surprised to see colder temperatures than December or January, though the silver lining is the days have begun getting longer.

"I don't think winter's over," he said.

We'll see if Wiarton Willie agrees.