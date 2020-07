Toronto · Video

This Indigenous gardener is sharing his techniques to grow the next generation of green thumbs

Isaac Crosby got his start at his family farm several decades ago and often credits his Indigenous and Black background as inspiration for the way he works. Now, he’s bringing his knowledge to Evergreen Brickworks. In a segment for Our Toronto, Lisa Xing went there to find out how he’s passing on his skills. (Grant Linton/CBC)

