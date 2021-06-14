This 'cuddly, sweet' kitten is recovering from surgery after being born without an anus

Dora, an eight-week-old kitten born without an anal opening, is recovering from reconstructive surgery this week and could one day be ready to go to a new home with understanding owners.

The rescued domestic short-haired cat was brought to the vet on June 9 because she was showing signs of severe constipation along with vomiting, according to Jacqueline Chan, the foster program coordinator for Annex Cat Rescue.

"Normally, that would be something that wouldn't be super uncommon and something that there are medical treatments for," Chan said. "Except when the veterinarian was examining her, looking for her anus to take a rectal temperature, she turned to me and said, 'Jacqueline, I don't think this kitten has an anus.'"

"It was a first for all of us. It's not something that we see here at the clinic, and it's not something that Annex Cat Rescue has seen in our 25 years."

The vet found Dora had been born with a rare birth defect called "imperforate anus" and needed immediate surgery to construct an anal opening, reroute her internal organs and repair a tear between her colon and vagina, Chan said.

The surgery was a success, but they'll have to perform another procedure to clear out a buildup of fecal matter. Dora is staying at the Central Toronto Veterinary Referral Clinic, where she will receive care for as long as is necessary, Chan said.

Dora is 'still a very cuddly, sweet kitten,' says Jacqueline Chan, the foster program coordinator for Annex Cat Rescue. (Annex Cat Rescue)

The surgery alone, completed on Friday, cost around $6,500, and more money will be needed for aftercare, complications and continuing treatment. Annex Cat Rescue raised almost $12,000 through donations from the community, which paid for the surgery and aftercare.

"We've had a wonderful response from the public in terms of donating towards her care. We're hopeful that we'll have enough money to cover the care that she needs and the ongoing care," Chan said.

The condition is rare but has been seen before. Cluck the kitten, born with imperforate anus in Los Angeles, underwent a similar procedure in 2017.

Dora is a very playful kitten — which is why she was named after Dora the Explorer — and Chan says she's "making new friends" at the clinic.

Dora eventually be put up for adoption, but prospective owners will need to understand she has some special needs.

"She's still a very cuddly, sweet kitten. She purrs easily. But she certainly has a challenging road ahead for her," Chan said.

The fact that she survived for eight weeks surprised everyone at the clinic, she added.

"She's a little survivor, and we're doing everything we can to help her because she definitely wants to be here.".