3rd teen girl denied bail in case involving swarming death of unhoused man in Toronto

A third teen girl charged with second-degree murder in connection with a "swarming" attack on Toronto man Ken Lee in December has been denied bail.

Justice Maria Sirivar ordered the teen transferred to an open custody youth detention facility. The girl, represented by defence lawyer Joanne Prince, was previously being held in a secure custody youth facility.

Two other teen girls, one represented by lawyer Leo Adler and the other by lawyer Nadia Chaabane, were denied bail earlier this week

Four girls who are facing charges in the case have already been released on bail.

It was also agreed in court Friday that a bail hearing for a teen girl, represented by lawyer Ayderus Alawi, will reconvene on Monday, Feb. 13 at 10:00 a.m.

An explanation of the decision will be released on Feb. 23 at 2:00 pm in person.

Lee, 59, was pronounced dead in hospital after he was allegedly beaten and stabbed by a group of girls not far from a downtown Toronto shelter in the early morning hours of Dec. 18..

Eight teenage girls — ranging in age from 13 to 16 — have been charged in connection with the case. Their identities cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The bail hearing process began in court earlier in January for seven of the accused girls. At that hearing, dates were scheduled for each of the remaining teens to have their own day in court to seek bail.

The eighth teen facing charges was granted bail back in December. All of the bail hearings are being heard at the courthouse at 311 Jarvis St. in Toronto.

