Canada-wide warrant issued for 3rd suspect in alleged armed abduction of Chinese international student

Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a third suspect wanted in connection with the alleged armed abduction of a Chinese international student on March 23.

Muzamil Addow, 28, of Toronto, is wanted on seven charges — including kidnapping, forcible confinement and assault with a weapon.

He was last seen wearing a mask, blue pants with a black jacket.

Addow is the third suspect of four to be named by York Regional Police after surveillance cameras captured three masked men.

Wanzhen Lu, 22, was allegedly forced into a minivan in the underground parking garage of a condo building at 15 Water Walk Dr. in Markham on March 23. (York Regional Police)

Wanzhen Lu, 22, was in the underground parking garage of a condominium building in Markham on March 23 when three masked men leaped out of a black-coloured Dodge Caravan and forced him inside.

One of the kidnappers was armed with a conductive energy weapon, commonly called a Taser, according to police.

Lu was found three days later on a rural road in Gravenhurst, Ont., about 200 kilometres northeast of Markham. He knocked on the door of a house in the sleepy cottage town and asked for help.

The homeowner called 911 and officers with the Ontario Provincial Police arrived at the residence and identified Lu.

Police revealed earlier this week that a demand for ransom was made in the case. Investigators wouldn't confirm any details of how or when the demand was received, or the amount sought, but spokesperson Const. Andy Pattenden did say it was "made late into the investigation."

Police have yet to reveal details about why Lu may have been targeted.

CBC Toronto has learned that he owned a unit in the condominium building where he was allegedly taken. Property records show he purchased the unit outright in cash for nearly $583,000 in 2018.

Police had also previously confirmed that Lu drove several luxury vehicles, valued at between $64,000 and $462,000. There are liens against him in connection to four vehicles — a Ferrari 488 GTB, a Lamborghini Huracan, a Rolls-Royce Wraith, and a Land Rover Range Rover Velar, which Service Ontario documents show he was leasing.

More to come.