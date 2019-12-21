Backlash over anti-black racism probe inside Peel school board prompts new appointment

Minister of Education Stephen Lecce has announced the appointment of a third reviewer to join the team conducting a formal review of the Peel District School Board (PDSB).

Shawn Richard, a past president of the Canadian Association of Black Lawyers, joins Ena Chadha and Suzanne Herbert who were appointed in November.

"We are determined to root out discrimination in all of its forms, and with the addition of Shawn Richard, I feel confident that we will deliver," Lecce said in a press release.

Richard's appointment follows a backlash from community members and stakeholders about the need to have an independent black reviewer who can contextualize lived experiences that are being shared, and to ensure that there is a voice to speak to the specific ways in which systemic racism affects the Black community.

On Nov. 27 Lecce announced the appointment of two reviewers to conduct an immediate review of the PDSB after allegations of anti-black racism within the board's schools.

A report from the board from 2016 found young black men reported experiencing bias and racism in Peel classrooms.

Lecce said the review is intended to address concerns about anti-black racism, equity, and issues related to governance, leadership and human resources practices in the board.

"We want Black and racialized families in Peel and across Ontario to know that their government is listening and firmly committed to improving equity and opportunity for their children."

The three reviewers will work closely with the PDSB and the Peel community to inform the development of recommendations to the minister.

Meanwhile, the PDSB said it looks forward to working with each of the reviewers as they continue to undertake their mandate.

"We remain committed to providing Peel board students and staff with safe, welcoming and inclusive learning and working environments that inspire all students and staff to succeed," PDSB said in a statement.