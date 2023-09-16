Content
Third person charged with murder after man found dead in Toronto apartment

A third person has been charged with first-degree murder after a 67-year-old man was found dead in a Toronto apartment in August, police say. 

Another man and woman were charged in August

A 24-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with first-degree murder after a 67-year-old man was found dead in a Toronto apartment in August, police say.  (David Donnelly/CBC)

A 24-year-old man from Toronto was was arrested and charged on Saturday, Toronto police said in a news release. He was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday. 

The victim, Toronto man Ahmed Hassan, was found dead in a residential building unit in the area of Bellevue Crescent and Weston Road, near Lawrence Avenue West, on Aug. 9. Police had been called to the area at about 6:35 p.m.

In August, police charged a 38-year-old woman and 29-year-old man in relation to the crime. 

Police have not said how Hassan died and they have not released a photo of him. He was the city's 39th homicide of the year.

