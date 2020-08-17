3rd body pulled from Lake Ontario in fewer than 48 hours

A third body was pulled from Lake Ontario near Bluffer's Park on Monday, fewer than 48 hours after two others were found in the same area on the weekend, Toronto police say.

City of Toronto workers who were doing grounds maintenance in the park this morning found the body floating in the water, police said.

"The marine unit attended, was able to remove the body from the water and now our investigation is continuing so we can make an identification of the body and notify the next of kin," Duty Insp. Liz Benoit said during a police update from the scene.

Officers couldn't confirm if the body found this morning is that of a 23-year-old man who went missing Saturday evening, after he and his brother were seen struggling in the water near the Scarborough park.

One of the brothers was found at around 7:30 p.m. that same night. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was 30 years old, police said.

Emergency crews have been searching the lake for the man still missing since then. The mission is now considered a recovery effort, police said.

Also on Saturday, a partially decomposed body was found and a young boy was rescued in the same area where the two brothers had been swimming.

Police closed the beach on Sunday as a result.

Officers are treating one of the deaths as suspicious.