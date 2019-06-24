Salsa dancing, music, markets and more: Here's whats happening this weekend

From salsa dancing, to music and theater, to diverse food and drink — Toronto is expected to be abuzz this weekend with no shortage of things to do.

Hot weather is expected into the weekend, making it a beautiful time to get outside for a range of activities for all ages.

CBC Toronto has put together a list of what's going on:

What's Happening

Fringe Festival

The Toronto Fringe Festival, the independent theatre extravaganza, is in full swing this weekend. (Toronto Fringe)

Toronto Fringe Festival is now underway, running to July 14 with more than 150 shows at 36 venues around Toronto. The festival is designed to make theatre, dance and music more accessible to visitors of all ages, with tickets for shows throughout the city going for just $13. The POSTSCRIPT Popup patio will also be open for free at Bathurst and Dundas, open weeknights until 2:00 a.m., and Saturdays until 4:00 a.m.

"Its a way for people to tell their stories on stage that they may not have the chance to in the mainstream, and because its a lottery, anyone can apply," said Lucy Eveleigh, the festival's executive director.

Many acts get their start at Fringe, including CBC's Kim's Convenience, which started as a play at the festival.

Taste of Lawrence

Come ready to eat to the Taste of Lawrence in Scarborough this weekend, taking place Friday to Sunday in Wexford Heights. With over 130 street vendors, diners get to experience flavours from every cultural community in the GTA. The event will also feature rides and entertainment for the entire family.

Summerlicious

Get your appetites ready. Plenty of foodie fun in the city this weekend courtesy of Summerlicious. (Summerlicious/Facebook)

A bi-annual Toronto foodie event, Summerlicious is back this year, offering three-course fixed price lunch and dinner menus at nearly 200 of Toronto's top restaurants. Taste the flavours of summer at a number of different restaurants from July 5 to 21. Diners can reserve their spots ahead of time and see a full list of participating restaurants online.

Salsa on St Clair

Expect tens of thousands of people to flock to Salsa on St. Clair this weekend. ((salsaintoronto.com))

The 15th annnual Salsa on St Clair Street Festival is bringing the rhythm back to Toronto this weekend with free dance lessons, a festival parade, art exhibition and salsa dance parties. Approximately 100,000 people will flock to the streets of Toronto for one of the largest Latin-themed cultural festivals in Canada.The event takes place Saturday from noon to 11:30 p.m, and Sunday from noon to 9:00 p.m.

Junction Night Market

Junction Night Market takes place Saturday from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. The market will feature local food, drink and live music at Pacific Avenue, North of Dundas Street West. With food from local vendors and craft beverages, entry is free and food and drink tokens are $5. The event will help give equitable access to local healthy food for low-income residents in and around the community.

Meowfest Toronto

Meowfest Toronto is back this weekend at Evergreen Brick Works, bringing together entertainment, workshops and adoptable cats, shopping and food trucks. Cat lovers can unite on Sunday from 10:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m. to support feline shelters and not-for-profit animal organizations, all while enjoying live music and all of the fun the festival has to offer.

Road Closures

Toronto police are notifying drivers of the following road closures over the weekend as a result of this weekend's festivities.

From Friday,10 a.m., to the end of Sunday, there will be changes on Lawrence Avenue East from Birchmount Road to Warden Avenue due to the Taste of Lawrence. Traffic on Lawrence Avenue East will be diverted north and south at Warden Avenue and Birchmount Road

St. Clair Avenue West will be fully closed from Winona Drive to Christie Street on Saturday at 8 a.m., to Sunday at midnight.because of the Salsa on St. Clair festival

TTC streetcars and buses will not operate along St. Clair Avenue West during the road closure. Buses will be detoured via Davenport Road (one block south of St. Clair Avenue West) between Bathurst Street and Oakwood Avenue.

Police are warning motorists to plan alternate routes.