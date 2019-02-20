Prone to feeling stressed at the airport? Try hanging out with a therapy dog

Therapy dogs are coming to Canada's largest airport to help soothe stressed travellers.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority says 15 dog teams from the St. John Ambulance will be roaming terminals 1 and 3 at Peason International Airport on a weekly rotation in an effort to relieve travellers' tensions.

It says the dogs can be recognized by their red and white St. John Ambulance bandanas, and will be accompanied by handlers wearing blue Pearson airport vests.

'We know that travelling can be stressful, and a friendly visit with a therapy dog can make all the difference in the world to anxious travellers,' said Scott Collier, Pearson airport's vice president of customer and terminal services, in a news release. (Robin Smith/Toronto Pearson International Airport)

The agency says passengers are welcome to approach the dogs and pet them.

It says the airport served more than 47 million passengers in 2017, making it the second-busiest North American international airport.