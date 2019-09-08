9 injured, 2 seriously, in Etobicoke crash

Nine people were injured, two seriously, in a crash in Etobicoke on Saturday night, Toronto paramedics say.

The crash between a minivan and a sedan occurred on The West Mall near Eva Road, north of Bloor Street West. Emergency crews were called to the scene at 11:30 p.m.

A woman and a teen girl were taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries, while seven other people were taken to a local hospital with mostly minor injuries, according to Steve Henderson, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services.

Toronto firefighters taped off a large area as paramedics assessed people at the scene.

The crash snapped a hydro pole in two and it fell over. Debris was strewn across the road.

Toronto police are investigating.