Fans in Toronto upset as Rogers outage forces postponement of The Weeknd concert

Thousands of fans in downtown Toronto were disappointed Friday evening after the nationwide Rogers service outage forced the postponement of The Weeknd's concert at Rogers Centre.

Fans had lined up to see the Toronto-born singer-songwriter perform in his After Hours Till Dawn Tour. They were notified just 30 minutes before the show was to start.

Concert organizers confirmed over the public address system that the concert was called off. A big crowd of fans remained at Rogers Centre, while some booed as the announcement was made.

In a statement, Rogers Centre apologized to fans for the inconvenience.

"We regret to announce that The Weeknd tour stop at Rogers Centre has been postponed to a later date due to service outages impacting venue operations," the statement reads.

"Information on a new show date will be shared as soon as possible."

Rogers Centre said tickets will be honoured for the new date.

Quite a bit of booing whenever they announce the cancellation is because of service outages. (For the record, I wasn’t lining up for the concert.. got sidelined by the crowd leaving the area:) <a href="https://t.co/LpV1Mc0oeT">pic.twitter.com/LpV1Mc0oeT</a> —@briarstewart

The Toronto Blue Jays also released a statement.

"We regret to announce that The Weeknd tour stop at Rogers Centre has been postponed due to service outages impacting venue operations," the statement reads.

"A new show date will be shared ASAP and tickets will be honoured. We understand how disappointing this is and apologize for the inconvenience."