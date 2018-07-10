'The Toronto way': 3 heroes who rescued blind man from subway tracks honoured at city hall

Kyle Busquine, Jehangir Faisal and Julio Cabrera received a standing ovation when they were introduced at a TTC board meeting Tuesday at city hall, almost weeks after rescuing a blind man who had fallen on the subway tracks at Broadview station.

"It's still a little bit surreal," Busquine said, still getting used to his newfound fame. Tuesday was the first time he and the other two rescuers were together since the incident, which took place Thursday, June 28.

"It's actually great to meet these guys today," Cabrera said.

Mayor John Tory thanked the men for their heroic act.

"It is kind of the Toronto way," Tory said.

It was near the start of the afternoon rush when the three men sprung into action. They heard the visually impaired man calling out for help. He had fallen onto the tracks and had injured his leg.

"It was literally just adrenaline, seeing the man there injured and crying for help," Faisal said. "We all just jumped to it together and lifted the man up and rescued him."

Within seconds, he was safely back on the platform, and help had arrived to treat his injuries.

When it was clear he was going to be okay, his three rescuers went their separate ways, having not even exchanged names — totally unaware they were already being hailed as heroes, thanks to a picture taken seconds after the rescue, that was already starting to go viral online.

"People who I haven't spoken to in years just kind of messaged me out of the blue," Cabrera said.

A photo taken on June 28 of the three men who helped a blind man back to safety after he fell on the tracks at Broadview Station. (Julie Caniglia/Facebook)

The only person missing at city hall Tuesday was the man they helped off the tracks.

"We haven't been able to get in contact with him," Busquine said. "It'd be nice to know how he's doing."

They say they hope to get the chance to meet him face-to-face again in the near future.

As a reward for their bravery, the three men were awarded Presto Cards, good for one year of free service on the TTC.

"It's just great to get that love back from Toronto," Faisal said.