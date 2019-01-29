Skip to Main Content
The storm that was in pictures
Photos

The storm that was in pictures

More than 30 cm of snow transformed Toronto into a winter wonderland... or horror show, depending on what your commute had in store.

A deserted DVP... and other things you only see when a snowstorm hits Toronto

      1 of 0
      CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
      Report Typo or Error|

      Popular Now

      1. Find more popular stories

      Discover more from CBC

      More Stories from us