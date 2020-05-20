The stolen spring: What COVID-19 looks like in my neighbourhood
Walking and shooting film: CBC Toronto reporter Talia Ricci takes stock of a changing neighbourhood
How has your neighbourhood changed during COVID-19? Talia Ricci recently posted these beautiful pictures from her physically-distanced walks, so we thought we'd ask her to write a first-person account about her new normal.
When businesses were ordered to shut down in Toronto, and the cafes, restaurants and shops I'd normally visit weren't options anymore, I turned to walking.
I've always loved going for walks. But walking lately, especially along the same route, is taking up more of my attention. Limited to exploring my own little pocket of the city's east end with a film camera in hand, I'm suddenly becoming an expert in the little details.
I've watched that magnolia tree down the street blossom and wither.
I know exactly where puddles gather after a rainfall.
And I'm constantly impressed when the vulnerable unlocked bike around the corner is still there.
Obviously, The Beach doesn't look the same as it normally does during the pandemic. Fewer people are out. The schools are closed. A neighbourhood with an already-high number of empty storefronts has seen even more businesses shuttered.
But those still there have replaced their open signs with thank you messages for health-care workers. Others have left messages of hope in chalk.
As things slowly start to reopen and summer arrives, I'm sensing a new feeling of gratitude for my neighbourhood and the people who make it special.
