City crews begin removing 2 massive oak trees in The Beach

The sound of chainsaws grinding through wood and the drone of heavy equipment filled a residential neighbourhood in The Beach Monday as city crews began cutting down two towering oak trees.

Peter Penkala, on whose property the tall trees are partially located, and Philip van Wassenaer, an arborist who was hired by Penkala to assess their health, looked on in sadness as the trees on Beech Avenue were removed, branch by branch.

The City of Toronto has deemed the decades-old trees to be in poor condition and unsafe, but Penkala and van Wassenaer say not enough was done to try and save them.

"It's pretty upsetting," said Penkala. "People who move to The Beach — they come here because of trees and the environment they provide and the habitat they provide to wildlife."

Removal ends long dispute

The removal marks the end of a two-and-a-half year dispute between Penkala and the city that began when a branch from the tree on the north side of the property came down during a severe windstorm and fell in a neighbour's yard, prompting the neighbour to express concerns.

Penkala said another 311 call led the city to send inspectors earlier this year, at which point they deemed the second tree on the south side of the property unsafe as well.

Penkala says he, along with others in the neighbourhood, have tried to stop the removal, arguing that extra time is needed to conduct more thorough assessments of their viability.

"I've tried to engage with the city and tried to be reasonable," said Penkala.

Philip van Wassenaer, an arborist with Urban Forest Innovative Solutions, says he isn't convinced that removal was the only option. (Talia Ricci/CBC)

Van Wassenaer, principal consulting arborist at Urban Forest Innovations, says he isn't convinced the trees were ready to go. He says the advanced analysis that Penkala wanted him to do — to assess their health and determine management options — could only be done when the trees aren't frozen.

As such, van Wassenaer says two more weeks of warmer weather could have been enough to get the data needed.

"It's a sad day. I've been caring for these trees and helping to manage them for close to 25 years," said van Wassenaer.

"And we didn't have a high level of concern about them but today they're going."]

No alternatives to removal, city says

In a statement, the City of Toronto says numerous inspections conducted by staff and private arborists led it to the conclusion that there were no alternatives to removing the trees.

The city says the inspections included conducting ground, aerial, sonic tomography to inspect the internal structure of the trees, and using the International Society of Arboriculture's tree risk assessment.

"Two trees at this location are in poor condition and no longer maintainable to a healthy state, posing a risk to the safety of residents in a busy neighbourhood with an elementary school nearby," the statement said.

The tree removal operation required the use of heavy equipment, co-ordination with Toronto Hydro and the temporary closure of Beech Ave. (Mike Smee/CBC)

Beaches-East York Coun. Brad Bradford — who supports the city's decision — says city staff had worked with the homeowner for months to find a resolution.

"When you visit the trees on site, you can see there's a great degree of rot and decay ... in the core of the tree, where all the weight bearing is," said Bradford.

"For those to stay standing, it's just not safe for the community."

The removal operation requires specialized equipment, a partial closure of the street and co-ordination with Toronto Hydro. The city says staff will return to the site to inspect for replacement planting after the removal is complete.