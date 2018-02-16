What's open, what's closed in Toronto on Thanksgiving Monday
TTC and GO Transit operating on Sunday service schedules
Most government and city services will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but some malls and attractions will remain open.
Ontario recently removed capacity limits for select settings, but province-wide COVID-19 public health measures like masking and physical distancing still apply. Proof of vaccination must also be shown at select locations.
Here's a list of what's open and closed this Thanksgiving Monday:
What's open
Many retail centres and tourist areas will be open on Thanksgiving Monday, including the Distillery District, Yorkville and Queen's Quay West.
Malls:
- CF Toronto Eaton Centre: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Vaughan Mills: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Toronto Premium Outlets: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Promenade: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- CF Markville: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Hillcrest Mall: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Toronto Premium Outlets: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Attractions:
- CN Tower: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Ripley's Aquarium of Canada: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Ontario Place: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Art Gallery of Ontario: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Hockey Hall of Fame: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Toronto Zoo: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- High Park Zoo: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Ontario Science Centre: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Aga Khan Museum: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Bata Shoe Museum: Noon to 5 p.m.
- Casa Loma: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- LEGOLAND Discovery Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Transit:
Toronto Transit Commission and GO Transit are operating under their Sunday service schedules.
COVID-19:
The city is hosting one of its VaxGiving clinics at Waterfront Neighbourhood Centre, 627 Queens Quay W. from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
What's closed
- Federal, provincial and municipal government offices
- Banks
- Most major grocery stores
- Libraries
- LCBO and The Beer Store
- Canada's Wonderland
- Museum of Contemporary Art
- Royal Ontario Museum
- Yorkdale Mall (Cineplex and some restaurants will be open)
- Scarborough Town Centre
- CF Sherway Gardens
- CF Fairview Mall
- Dufferin Mall
- Bayview Village
- Black Creek Pioneer Village