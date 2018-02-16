Skip to Main Content
What's open, what's closed in Toronto on Thanksgiving Monday

Here’s a rundown of what’s open and what’s closed on Thanksgiving Day.

TTC and GO Transit operating on Sunday service schedules

Government services are closed but some retail and hospitality locations are open for Thanksgiving Day on Monday, Oct. 11.

Most government and city services will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but some malls and attractions will remain open. 

Ontario recently removed capacity limits for select settings, but province-wide COVID-19 public health measures like masking and physical distancing still apply. Proof of vaccination must also be shown at select locations.

Here's a list of what's open and closed this Thanksgiving Monday: 

What's open

Many retail centres and tourist areas will be open on Thanksgiving Monday, including the Distillery District, Yorkville and Queen's Quay West.

Malls:

Attractions:

Transit:

Toronto Transit Commission and GO Transit are operating under their Sunday service schedules.

COVID-19:

The city is hosting one of its VaxGiving clinics at Waterfront Neighbourhood Centre, 627 Queens Quay W. from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

What's closed 

