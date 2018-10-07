What's open and closed in Toronto on Thanksgiving
Banks, government offices and most grocery stores are closed but some attractions and malls will be open on Thanksgiving Monday. The TTC will be operating on a holiday schedule.
Most public services in Toronto will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but many attractions and malls will be open. Here's a list of what's open and closed this Thanksgiving:
What's closed
- Federal, provincial and municipal government offices
- Banks
- Most major grocery stores
- Libraries
- LCBO and Beer Store locations
- Canada's Wonderland
- Yorkdale (Cineplex and some restaurants will be open)
- Scarborough Town Centre
- CF Sherway Gardens
- CF Fairview Mall
- Dufferin Mall
- Bayview Village Shops
What's open
Many retail centres and tourist areas will be open on Thanksgiving Monday, including the Distillery District, the Bloor-Yorkville B.I.A. and Queen's Quay West.
Malls:
- CF Toronto Eaton Centre: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Vaughan Mills: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Toronto Premium Outlets: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Promenade: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- CF Markville: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Hillcrest Mall: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Attractions:
- CN Tower: Open
- Ripley's Aquarium of Canada: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Royal Ontario Museum: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Art Gallery of Ontario: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Hockey Hall of Fame: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Toronto Zoo: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Ontario Science Centre: Open
- Aga Khan Museum: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Bata Shoe Museum: Open
- Casa Loma: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Transit:
The TTC will be operating on a holiday schedule on Monday.
GO Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving.