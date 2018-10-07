Most public services in Toronto will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but many attractions and malls will be open. Here's a list of what's open and closed this Thanksgiving:

What's closed

What's open

Many retail centres and tourist areas will be open on Thanksgiving Monday, including the Distillery District, the Bloor-Yorkville B.I.A. and Queen's Quay West.

Malls:

Attractions:

Transit:

The TTC will be operating on a holiday schedule on Monday.

GO Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving.