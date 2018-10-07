Skip to Main Content
What's open and closed in Toronto on Thanksgiving

Banks, government offices and most grocery stores are closed but some attractions and malls will be open on Thanksgiving Monday. The TTC will be operating on a holiday schedule.

Government offices, banks and most grocery stores will be closed on Oct. 8

Banks, libraries and most major grocery stores will be closed on Thanksgiving. (Shutterstock)

Most public services in Toronto will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but many attractions and malls will be open. Here's a list of what's open and closed this Thanksgiving:

What's closed

What's open

Many retail centres and tourist areas will be open on Thanksgiving Monday, including the Distillery District, the Bloor-Yorkville B.I.A. and Queen's Quay West.

Malls:

Attractions:

Transit:

The TTC will be operating on a holiday schedule on Monday.

GO Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving.

