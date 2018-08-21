Toronto man 'terrified' after learning ex-employer never disclosed text where old boss threatened to kill him

A Toronto man is "terrified" after recently learning his former boss allegedly threatened to "put an axe so far into [his] head they would have to bury him with it." The threat was made in a text message two years ago, and the man's ex-employer knew about it but never told him.

It all started, Ben Hemming says, when he was fired from his job as an account executive with Juice Mobile, a subsidiary of Yellow Pages, in June 2016.

The 33-year-old was let go by his boss — then president of Juice Mobile, Neil Sweeney — without cause as part of "normal business activities," according to the company.

Three months later Sweeney was fired by Yellow Pages after an external investigation found that he'd engaged in a "pattern of gross misconduct in the workplace, which included bullying, harassment, discrimination, threats of physical violence, and other inappropriate behaviour," according to court documents.

Sweeney later filed a wrongful dismissal suit against Yellow Pages and the company laid out its case for firing the former president in its statement of defence. One of the examples of "misconduct" Yellow Pages provided in the document is a text it says Sweeney sent to Juice Mobile's vice president of sales sometime after Hemming was let go in the summer of 2016.

Here's the full text message included in the court filing:

"Ben has no idea how mean I am. I will literally give back every dollar just so he does not get a penny from him. That sound he hears in the night downstairs when he is sleeping — is me. That footstep behind him in the alley at night — it's me. I will put an axe so far into the little shits (sic) head they will have to bury him with it. Only those with the devil inside of them know the depths to which I will go. It is very dark."

'Why didn't they disclose this?'

Hemming says he only found out about the alleged threat when he read the court document a month ago and was "terrified, to see something like that in writing."

"Why didn't they disclose this?" he told CBC Toronto. "Did they not realize the safety of my family is important?"

"I didn't think something like this was possible … where you could turn a blind eye to such an egregious death threat in writing for your financial and corporate gain."

Ben Hemming says he tried to get a peace bond against Neil Sweeney to protect himself, his wife and his son. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Hemming thinks Sweeney's message was sparked by his early attempts to collect roughly $200,000 in commissions Hemming says he was still owed when he was fired.

In September 2016 he sued for wrongful dismissal and his commissions. The case has yet to go to trial before the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

Yellow Pages says it took "appropriate steps" to protect safety

In an email, Yellow Pages' lawyer told CBC Toronto the company "ensured that appropriate steps were taken in connection with Mr. Sweeney's termination to protect the safety of the people he had threatened."

But when asked, Yellow Pages would not provide further details on what those "appropriate steps" were, or explain why Hemming was not told about the threat against him, because of the company's "ongoing litigation with Mr. Hemming."

Hemming says he still can't believe the text was sent in the first place.

"At that time you know we had a newborn at home," he said. "I don't think wanting to be paid my fair share necessitates a comment like that."

Sweeney's lawyer told CBC Toronto his client would not comment for this story.

Hemming says his family reached out to Yellow Pages to obtain a copy of the original message and find out more about the threat, but was told in an email that the company wasn't aware of any threats and if there was a text message Yellow Pages wouldn't disclose it.

Yellow Pages' lawyer told CBC Toronto the company "has not been refusing to provide information to Mr. Hemming."

Last week Hemming tried to get a peace bond against Sweeney, but says it was denied because he doesn't have a copy of the original threat against him.