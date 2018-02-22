Tess Richey never showed up for Uber ride on night she died, murder trial hears

"Rider isn't here."

That was the reason for cancellation Uber driver Marlon Allamby selected on his app on Nov. 25, 2017 when Tess Richey didn't show up for her Uber Pool ride.

Allamby didn't think anything of it at the time. Sometimes riders just don't get to their pickup point, he testified in court Monday morning.

But the Crown at the trial of the man who faces a first-degree murder charge in Richey's death alleges she didn't show up because Kalen Schlatter led the 22-year-old to an outdoor stairwell before sexually assaulting and strangling her.

Richey was reported missing in November 2017 after a night out in the Church and Wellesley area. Schlatter, 23, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Court also heard from William Ayers, who runs a business called Zendog at 584 Church Street, which is right next door to the site where Richey's body was discovered on Nov. 29, 2017.

"We heard screaming outside," Ayers testified. "There was a woman who said there was a body in the alleyway."

On Friday, the jury heard from Ann Brazeau, who found Richey's body that day in an outdoor stairwell next door at 582 Church St.

"I just saw her lying there and I went into complete shock. Horror. Disbelief. I couldn't process or make sense of what I was seeing," Brazeau said. "I was terrified."

In her opening address to the jury, Assistant Crown Attorney Bev Richards said Schlatter's DNA was found on Richey's pants and bra.

She also said surveillance video shows Schlatter leading Richey to a stairwell of a building under construction around 4:14 a.m. on Nov. 25 — around the same time she was supposed to get into Allamby's Uber.

Richards said the video, which is expected to be presented at trial, will then show Schlatter leaving alone 45 minutes later.

The trial continues Monday afternoon.

