Defence questions undercover officer's memory at Kalen Schlatter murder trial

Kalen Schlatter's defence lawyer began her cross-examination of a key Crown witness Friday morning, as Schlatter's first-degree murder trial in the death of Toronto woman Tess Richey continues.

Lawyer Lydia Riva began questioning an undercover Toronto police officer who spent hours talking with Schlatter right after his arrest in February of 2018. The officer testified earlier this week that Schlatter boasted about his ability to pick up women and talked about the case against him when the two were locked up next to each other.

Riva repeatedly questioned the undercover officer's recall of information. He testified from behind a large screen to protect his identity from the body of the court.

"I take it, officer, it would have been preferable for you to record the conversation for your memory, correct?" Riva asked.

"A recorded conversation would have been ideal, definitely," the officer responded. No reason was given as to why the conversation was not recorded.

Richey, 22, was reported missing in November 2017 after a night out in the Church and Wellesley area. Investigators say she was strangled. Schlatter, 23, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in connection with her death.

Richey's body was found at the bottom of an outdoor stairwell at 582 Church St. in downtown Toronto four days after she was reported missing.

In her opening address to the jury, Assistant Crown Attorney Bev Richards said Schlatter's DNA was found on Richey's pants and bra.

Riva also questioned the officer about the "character" he was playing as part of the undercover operation.

"You were presenting yourself as a criminal, or at least someone suspected of committing a crime," she said.

"Miss Riva, I was in the cells," the officer responded, deadpan.

Schlatter has pleaded not-guilty to first-degree murder. (Facebook)

At several points on Friday morning, Justice Michael Dambrot admonished Riva for bringing up things from pretrial motions in front of the jury.

"You are not to announce to the jury what you know or don't know from other matters," Dambrot said.

"I'm really getting tired of it, Miss Riva," Dambrot said at another juncture.

Tensions also rose between the defence and the Crown, with several objections coming from Richards during cross-examination.

"I don't generally take cross-examination tips from the prosecution," Riva shot back, at one point.

The trial continues Friday.

