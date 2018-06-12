Trial begins for Kalen Schlatter, man accused of murder in Tess Richey's death

More than two years after her body was found lying in an outdoor stairwell in Toronto's gay village, the first-degree murder trial of the man accused of killing Tess Richey is set to begin Thursday.

Richey, 22, was reported missing in November 2017 after a night out in the Church and Wellesley area. Police say she died of "neck compression."

Investigators later arrested 23-year-old Kalen Schlatter of Toronto. He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Richey's case garnered widespread attention after her mother, Christine Hermeston, travelled from North Bay, Ont. to search for her daughter.

Hermeston found Richey's body four days after she vanished — in a stairwell at the back of an alley, just steps from where she was last seen.

Richey, 22, went missing in November of 2017 after a night out with a high school friend. Her mother found her body four days later. (Tess Richey/Facebook)

Police were heavily criticized for their failure to find Richey in the days following her disappearance.

Her death, and several other disappearances connected to the gay village — eight of which resulted in first-degree murder charges against 66-year-old landscaper Bruce McArthur — led community members to say police were not adequately protecting them.

Two officers were charged with misconduct under the Police Services Act in connection with the case. Richey's death was among those that led to Toronto police creating a dedicated missing-persons unit.

Richey was last seen at about 3 a.m. on Nov. 25, 2017, after a night out at the Church Street nightclub Crews and Tangos. She was reported missing by a family member later that day.

Police say Richey met Schlatter on the street after she and a friend left the bar. Investigators have said they believe the two did not know each other before the night of her death.

Richey's mother found her daughter's body in a stairwell. (CBC)

Schlatter was initially charged with second-degree murder, but the charge was upgraded after police said "new evidence" presented itself.

The trial is expected to last six weeks.

adam.carter@cbc.ca