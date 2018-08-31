Ontario to expand electric vehicle rebate wind-down to include Tesla

The provincial government said it will abide by the Ontario Superior Court's decision to side with Tesla Motors Canada over the cancellation of electric vehicle rebates.

"The Ministry [of Transportation] will abide by the court's decision and I have directed the ministry to expand the wind-down process for the Electric and Hydrogen Vehicle Incentive Program," said Transportation Minister John Yakabuski in a statement Friday.

On Monday, Ontario Superior Court Judge Frederick Myers ruled that the provincial government's decision to exclude Tesla from a grace period for an electric vehicle rebate program was arbitrary and had singled out Tesla for harm.

​The ruling required the government to review the program so that it includes Tesla or provides adequate justification for the company's exclusion.

Under updated conditions, Yakabuski said incentives will be provided as long as long as vehicles were purchased from a dealer or directly from manufacturers by July 11 and delivered to customers, registered and plated on or before September 10. This would effectively include Tesla customers in the rebate program if they fall within the given dates.

'Substantial harm' and loss of sales

In mid-August, Tesla Canada filed a suit against the provincial government alleging it has suffered "substantial harm" and lost sales following the cancellation of an electric vehicle rebate.

The lawsuit came after a decision by Ford to scrap the province's Electric and Hydrogen Vehicle Incentive Program (EHVIP) launched by the previous Liberal government. The program offered rebates of up to $14,000 on qualifying vehicles.

When it cancelled the EHVIP, the province promised to honour the incentive for those who have their vehicle delivered, registered and plated if it was purchased from a dealer before Sept. 10. But the province said the incentive would end immediately for anyone who ordered their vehicle directly from the manufacturer, which impacted Tesla customers.

Tesla said it had 600 active customer orders when the government ended the program in July. At the time, the company had 34 unallocated vehicles on its lots plus 319 in transit on trains and trucks. The company said 175 customers had cancelled their orders since the program ended.