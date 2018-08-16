Tesla Canada sues Ontario government over cancellation of rebate program

Tesla Motors Canada is suing the Ontario government, alleging it has suffered "substantial harm" and lost sales amid the cancellation of an electric vehicle rebate.

In mid-July, Ontario Premier Doug Ford scrapped the province's Electric and Hydrogen Vehicle Incentive Program, which was brought in by the previous Liberal government. The program offered rebates of up to $14,000 on qualifying vehicles, so long as they were under $75,000.

In its lawsuit, filed with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, Tesla Canada says its customers no longer qualify for an incentive, but those buying electric vehicles from other companies have until Sept. 10 to get a government rebate.

"The Minister of Transportation's decision suddenly left hundreds of Tesla Canada's Ontario customers in the unfair position of no longer being eligible for the rebate they had expected to receive when they ordered their vehicles," the lawsuit states.

"While purchasers of other brands and from other dealers will still receive the rebate during the transition period."

Seeking urgent action

The lawsuit claims on July 11 the original language surrounding the transition plan included Tesla Canada, an Ontario-licensed car dealer.

However, it claims the Ministry of Transportation later changed the wording to "expressly exclude Tesla Canada and its customers from the transition plan."

Tesla Canada claims the government "deliberately and arbitrarily" excluded its customers, while providing no warning or the chance to offer any input.

Those buying electric vehicles from BMW, Audi, Fiat-Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan and Volkswagen are unaffected during the transition period, the lawsuit alleges.

The company is asking for the lawsuit to be heard urgently.

It's unclear how much the company is seeking, but the lawsuit warns every day the transition plan continues with Tesla excluded, "the unquantifiable and irreparable harm grows."