New Toronto public art installation honours Terry Fox's legacy

A new public art installation honouring the legacy of Canadian icon Terry Fox was unveiled in Toronto on Thursday.

Situated on Queens Quay West next to the Toronto Music Garden, the project features three separate granite sculptures that, when viewed from a certain perspective, create the silhouette of Fox on his legendary 1980 run across Canada to raise money and awareness for cancer research.

The Terry Fox Legacy Art Project took three years to complete, and is meant to inspire viewers to see obstacles as opportunities.

"We are honoured to be able to share in the legacy of Terry Fox with the revealing of this outstanding public artwork," said Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow. Chow was joined by deputy mayor and Spadina-Fort York Coun. Ausma Malik, as well as Fox's younger brother Darrel Fox and representatives from the Legacy Art Project Toronto, Waterfront Toronto, and the Waterfront Business Improvement Area.

"This work embodies the dedication and creativity of multiple private and public partners who have all contributed immensely to bringing the spirit of a Canadian hero to Toronto's waterfront, so that residents and visitors can be inspired again by hope within themselves and for each other," Chow said.

It was the silhouette of Fox himself that stirred in Darrell as he spoke about walking along the path that winds through the granite slabs, coming to the west end of the installation where his brother's full silhouette was revealed.

"I've seen this project over many years, but to actually be here physically and to be in that position, and to see Terry's outline, took me back to 1980. It was an incredible feeling," he said.

Darrell Fox, Terry Fox's younger brother, said he hopes the installation will be a place for reflection. (CBC)

Darrell also urged all those who visit the installation to be reminded of the enduring spirit of his brother's journey by looking inward.

"This space will be a place for inspiration and reflection, it will prompt visitors to ask uncomfortable questions: Have I tried my best? Could I have cared for others more? What is my purpose?" he said.

The project was a joint effort between visual artist Jon Sasaki and landscape architecture consultants DTAH. The design is in part meant to encourage viewers to persevere through challenges and keep a positive perspective.

Fox, just 20 years old at the time and relying on the use of a prosthetic after his right leg was amputated due to cancer, began his Marathon of Hope on April 12, 1980 near St. John's. His journey drew worldwide attention. Fox ran 5,373 kilometres over 143 days before the spread of his cancer forced him to end his effort just outside of Thunder Bay, Ont. He died aged 22 on June 28, 1981.