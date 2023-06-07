Termite infestations are on the rise in Toronto — and not just downtown, experts say

The Greater Toronto Area is in the midst of an uptick in one particular tiny pest, experts say: termites.

Pest-control company Orkin Canada says its household visits for termite complaints jumped 47 per cent from 2020 to 2022, and are up another 15 per cent so far this year.

"Instead of two or three or four homes, now streets, neighbourhoods, get encased and infested with termites," Steve Moncton, a termite specialist with Orkin Canada, told CBC Toronto.

Moncton, who's been battling termites in Toronto for 42 years, says the last couple of years have kept him busy.

"We're noticing more of an influx now."

One termite colony can eventually cover the size of a city block, all of it invisible underground. (China Photos/Getty Images)

Nationally, the company says, traffic on its termite web page is way up. From Jan. 1 to June 5, traffic was up 123 per cent over the same time period in 2022; and 102 per cent higher than the same time period in 2021.

But the reason for the uptick is elusive, pest control experts say.

"It's not completely clear," Moncton said.

He thinks the pandemic could be one reason because people may have been reluctant to have technicians in their homes for extended periods of time. "But it's hard to say," he said.

'Little pockets of termites' across suburbs

In years past, the City of Toronto issued a semi-annual termite report, complete with a map that showed termite hotspots.

But the city ceased publishing those results in 1990, staff say, after the province stopped insisting that pest control companies report their household visits.

At Aetna Pest Control, on Toronto's Danforth Avenue, office manager Liz Murphy said she's also been noticing a gradual climb in termite calls in recent years.

"They are on the uptick, definitely," Murphy said. "Year after year, there are more infestations."

She said the biggest surprise is where calls are coming from. Whereas in the past, termite calls would come largely from downtown Toronto, she said she's now getting more and more calls from the suburbs.

Moncton agrees.

"Every year, we have a home that gets them that's never had them before," he said. "Every municipality from Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Pickering, through the GTA moving out west all have their own little pockets of termites."

Termites first arrived in Toronto in 1938: professor

Graham Thompson, a professor of biology at London's Western University, says termites came to Toronto in 1938 and have since spread all across Ontario.

He said a provincial government inspector first discovered them in the Cherry Beach area, where they'd arrived from the U.S. hidden in building supplies. From there, he said, they took up residence in railway ties and spread to the rest of Ontario.

Graham Thompson, an insect biologist and termite expert at Western University, says termites live on the cellulose they find in wood and cardboard, but it's unlikely the damage they do could cause a house to collapse. (CBC)

"If people are doing landscaping or gardening or construction and they're moving soil and wet wood, then they're inadvertently spreading the termites around, and you wouldn't necessarily know it. You'd just think they were little bugs."

Termites can live in the soil underneath your property, he said, and also on wood and cardboard inside a home. But they prefer old, wet wood; he said. New builds with modern materials aren't as vulnerable.

And the colony's footprint can be huge, Thompson said. "With time it spreads. It's two or three houses or even a whole block."

Infestation could damage structure if unchecked

Moncton said a colony can consume as much as a 12-metre two-by-four in one year. That means a termite infestation left unchecked can cause serious structural damage to a home within a few years.

He recalled a recent case in a Toronto deli, in which termites had done so much damage to the floor joists that he worried the floor could cave in under the weight of the shop's fridges.

But both Moncton and Thompson said that despite popular belief, a house likely won't collapse due to an unchecked termite infestation.

Moncton drills through the concrete into the ground beneath a Toronto house to create a chemical 'moat,' preventing termites inside from reaching the safety of the colony in the soil below. (Keith Burgess/CBC)

The cost of treatment — about $5,000 for the average home — is cheaper than the cost of repairing the damage termites can cause.

Still, termites aren't all bad, Thompson said.

"They've been around for hundreds of millions of years," he said. "They don't just eat the wood in your house, they eat rotting wood in the real world so they help convert dead plant matter into living animal matter. So they're an important link in an ecosystem."

That's not a sentiment that's shared by Dennis Pine though.

Dennis Pine, who lives in the Dufferin-St. Clair area, recently had his home treated for termites. His hope now, he says, is that the colony that infested his house doesn't move to his neighbours. (Mike Smee/CBC)

He recently discovered an infestation in his home in the Dufferin-St. Clair area after noticing a bulge in his hardwood flooring.

Pine said the treatments were relatively simple. Technicians needed room inside his home to access the interior perimeter, which meant moving some furniture.

But while his house has been treated, he worries about his neighbours.

"It's great, now that we got rid of them," he said. "Hopefully other people don't get it."