Raptors rookie Terence Davis charged after alleged assault on girlfriend
Toronto Raptors player Terence Davis has been arrested and charged after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend at a New York City hotel Tuesday night.
NBA team says it is aware of reports and 'seeking more information'
According to the NYPD, the victim in the investigation told police that she went to the Beekman Hotel at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
"The two got into a verbal dispute and the subject hit the victim in the face, and then grabbed [and] broke the victim's phone," Det. Denise Moroney told CBC News in an email.
Police say Davis, 23, now faces charges of third-degree assault and criminal mischief.
Roven Yau, senior manager of basketball communications with the Raptors, told CBC News the team is aware of the reports and is "seeking more information."