Raptors rookie Terence Davis charged after alleged assault on girlfriend

Toronto Raptors player Terence Davis has been arrested and charged after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend at a New York City hotel Tuesday night.

According to the NYPD, the victim in the investigation told police that she went to the Beekman Hotel at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"The two got into a verbal dispute and the subject hit the victim in the face, and then grabbed [and] broke the victim's phone," Det. Denise Moroney told CBC News in an email.

Police say Davis, 23, now faces charges of third-degree assault and criminal mischief.

Roven Yau, senior manager of basketball communications with the Raptors, told CBC News the team is aware of the reports and is "seeking more information."