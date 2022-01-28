Homicide investigation underway after death of a man in Toronto

Toronto police say they are investigating the city's 10th homicide of the year.

Police responded to a call about an injured man at 916 Avenue Rd. at 10:08 p.m. on Sunday.

In a media release issued on Friday, police identified the man as Ikechidiadi (Ike) Kaja, 49, of Toronto. He was found with life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Kaja succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on Wednesday.

Investigators are asking any witnesses who were in the area on Sunday between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. to come forward. They are also asking for any video footage that can be helpful to the investigation.