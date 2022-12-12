Man left with life-threatening burns after fire inside tent under Gardiner Expressway

A man has been left with life-threatening injuries after a fire inside a tent pitched beneath a Gardiner Expressway off-ramp in downtown Toronto, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of the Spadina Avenue ramp shortly after midnight.

They arrived to find the tent engulfed in flames, police said.

The man suffered severe burns to about 90 per cent of his body and was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital in critical condition.

Police closed the ramp for several hours as part of their investigation. It is not clear how the fire started, they said.

The Ontario Fire Marshal was notified and investigators with Toronto Fire Services will be looking into the circumstances of the blaze.