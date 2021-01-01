52 dead in COVID-19 outbreak at Scarborough long-term care home

At least 52 residents of a Toronto long-term care home have died due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

Tendercare Living Centre says the outbreak has sickened 122 residents and 56 staff as of Thursday.

It says there are 78 active cases remaining in residents.

The Ontario government announced earlier this week that North York General Hospital would be taking over management of Tendercare.

The province says the arrangement will help address the outbreak and stabilize the situation.

Ontario will not release new COVID-19 data today but will have two days' worth of updates on Saturday.



