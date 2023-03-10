Tenant says residents beset with problems after Brampton fatal fire

Tenants have been beset with problems after a fatal fire in a Brampton apartment building in late February, according to one frustrated resident.

Barbara Hadath, who lives in the building near Kennedy and Tullamore roads, said she and her neighbours are still processing what happened on the morning of Feb. 20. She said the man who died as a result of the third floor fire on Family Day was her next door neighbour.

Brampton firefighters were called to the fire at about 8:20 a.m. Peel paramedics took the man with life-threatening injuries to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Other people were assessed at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Hadath said she heard banging and a fire alarm go off around 8:30 a.m.. She went into the hallway, smelled smoke, banged on the doors of three neighbours, went back inside to get her two dogs, then escaped outside. Firefighters arrived shortly after the alarm and began knocking on doors.

"That was really hard because they actually had to take him out the window. He was a nice guy," she said. "Everybody in the building knew him."

Smell of smoke lingers

Since then, Hadath said she hasn't been able to live comfortably in her unit.

The fire has led to insurance headaches and communication problems with the property manager, she said, while the smell of smoke continues to fill the hallway and the rooms in her unit.

"I've spent close to 40 hours just cleaning my apartment. Twenty-seven loads of laundry," she said.

Hadath said her bedroom floor flooded and other units also sustained water damage, making her worry about about possible mould in the walls.

Her unit's smoke detector, however, is now working, but she alleges it wasn't at the time.

Smoke pours out of a window of an apartment building in Brampton where a fatal fire happened on Feb. 20. (Brampton Fire and Emergency Services/Twitter)

Hadath said she lives with severe asthma and needs her bed, pillow and box spring replaced due to smoke damage. She is now sleeping on an air mattress because of the smell.

She said she would like to see her unit cleaned properly and the insurance claim with Belairdirect go through.

"They aren't getting back to me. It's horrible," she said.

Building 'safe for occupancy,' property manager says

Sterling Karamar, the property management company for the building, said it is working on repairs and the building remains in operation.

"While the building did suffer some damage in the fire, the building continues to be safe for occupancy," company spokesperson Danny Roth said in an email on Thursday.

"All necessary life safety systems remain fully operational while we continue to make the necessary repairs to the affected areas. The process of repairs will not be quick, but we have devoted all the appropriate resources to the effort and we will continue to update our residents on the process and status of the repairs."

Sterling Karamar would not confirm if the smoke alarm in Hadath's unit was working at the time of the fire.

Jennifer Beck, spokesperson for Belairdirect, said she is unable to comment on a specific claim due to privacy reasons, but said the company works closely with customers.

"When a home insurance claim is filed, a claims representative will take the customer through an easy, step-by-step process until the claim is completed. Our goal is to get customers back on track as quickly as possible," she said.

According to Hadath, Belairdirect contacted her after CBC Toronto reached out and told her it would fulfil her requests.

Take photos of damage, industry group says

Anne Marie Thomas, director of consumer and industry relations for the Insurance Bureau of Canada, said insurance claims take time to process, particularly when a company receives multiple claims.

She recommends that tenants who live near the unit where the fire occurred take photos of any damage incurred and send them to their insurance company in an email.

The more information, the better, she said.

The unit where the fatal fire occurred has since been boarded up. (CBC)

"You can't really take a picture of something that shows it smells like smoke, but you can still take a picture of the couch and say it really smells like smoke. Will you pay for it to have it professionally cleaned or does it need to be replaced? Take pictures of everything," she said.

If tenants are waiting for insurance payments, they could replace items that they need and the insurance company will reimburse them, she added.

"The more information that an insurance adjustor has, and the faster that they have that information, the more quickly that your claim is going to be settled," she said.