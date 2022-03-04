3 charged, police searching for 4th in string of break-ins at places of worship in Peel Region

Three men have been arrested and face a total of 78 charges in connection with a string of break-ins at places of worship in Brampton and Mississauga, Peel Regional Police say.

The three, aged 31, 39 and 42, face 13 counts each of disguising with intent, as well breaking and entering and committing an indictable offence.

Investigators are still searching for a fourth person, who has not been named but is being urged to speak with a lawyer and come forward.

"At this time, the investigation is still ongoing and there is no indication that these crimes are hate-motivated. However, all possible motives will continue to be considered as this investigation progresses," police said in a news release Friday.

The break-ins took place from November 2021 to March 2022, police say, with suspects making their way into the buildings, stealing cash out of donation boxes inside and fleeing. The places of worship targeted were not limited to one faith, they say.

Last month, CBC News spoke with the heads of three Hindu temples in the area — Maa Chintpurni Mandir and Shri Gauri Shankar Mandir in Brampton as well as the Hindu Heritage Centre in Mississauga — who estimated they had lost a total of about $25,000 when their buildings were broken into in January.

Police later said the thefts were part of a larger series of about 10 break-ins dating back to November. However, they would not confirm if the arrests announced Friday are tied to the break-ins at the three temples.

The head priest at Maa Chintpurni, Hari Bhajan Sharma, said in February the crimes have left the community rattled.

"We came from India all the way to Canada, thinking that Canada is the safest place in the world," said Sharma, calling the thefts "disturbing."