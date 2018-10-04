Skip to Main Content
Temperatures expected to cool after rainy Thursday morning

Toronto got off to a wet start Thursday morning, with cooler temperatures expected as the day progresses.

Band of showers, thunderstorms swept through the GTA this morning

Toronto got off to a rainy start Thursday with temperatures expected to drop throughout the day. (David Donnelly/CBC)

A band of showers and thunderstorms swept through the GTA this morning, with the heaviest weather moving out over Lake Ontario, said Steve Knott, severe weather meteorologist with Environment Canada. 

While morning temperatures were in the 20s, a noon cold front will mean temperatures will drop toward 15 C by 4 p.m, Knott said. 

Friday is forecast to be a cooler day with a high of 13 C, but temperatures will be back in the low 20s on Saturday. Thanksgiving Monday will see a high of 19 C.

"We're still on the warm side of normal for the next little while," said Knott.

