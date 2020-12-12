Teens charged after TTC employee stabbed at Scarborough Town Centre

An 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a TTC employee at Scarborough Town Centre on Thursday, police say.

In a news release on Saturday, Toronto police said the accused tried to rob the TTC employee of his radio.

The incident happened after the TTC employee approached a group of males at the subway station.

According to the police, a struggle developed and one of the males stabbed the TTC worker with a knife. The employee was not badly hurt.

The teens were arrested on Friday and charged with various offences, including:

Robbery with a weapon.

Assault causing bodily harm.

Assault with a weapon.

Fraud in relation to transportation.

They are scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Saturday.