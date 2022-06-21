2 teens charged after separate threats made at Toronto-area schools

Two teens are facing charges for allegedly threatening violence in two separate incidents at Toronto-area schools.

Toronto police say they were alerted about a threatening call in the Mount Pleasant Road and Elm Avenue area on June 13.

Officers determined that the threat was unfounded and there were no reported injuries, police say.

A 15-year-old girl was arrested Monday in connection with the incident, and charged with threatening death, public mischief and conveying a false message with intent to alarm.

East of the city, in Ajax, a 15-year-old boy has been charged after a threat against Notre Dame Catholic Secondary School.

Police say they were called to the school on Harwood Avenue North around 2:35 p.m. Monday about a threat of violence.

The school was briefly put into lockdownand a student was arrested at the scene.

The teen has been charged with mischief and uttering threats, and was released on an undertaking.

"Police would like to remind the public that threats to schools are taken very seriously," Durham Regional Police said in a news release.

Neither teen can be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The arrests follow a string of similar incidents at Toronto-area schools.

Earlier this month, several schools in Scarborough went into lockdown following reports of a man in the area with a rifle. The 27-year-old man was shot dead by police. Investigators later discovered the weapon was a pellet gun, according to the provincial Special Investigations Unit, which is currently probing what happened.

That incident came two days after a gunman entered a Texas elementary school classroom and killed 19 children and two teachers.