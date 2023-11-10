3 teens charged after hate-motivated assault, police say

Three teenagers are facing charges of assault causing bodily harm, Toronto police say, after a suspected hate-motivated incident involving a member of the LGBTQ community.

It happened at 12:55 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Yonge Street and Wellesley Street, investigators said in a news release issued Friday morning.

According to police, the victim was in the area and became "concerned with the treatment of a group of young women," so they intervened to check in on them.

A "verbal interaction" escalated into the victim being violently attacked by three teenagers, police said, leaving them with serious injuries.

Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old have each been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Investigators say that after consulting with Toronto police's specialized hate crime unit, the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

"The Toronto Police Service takes all forms of hate-related crime seriously and prioritizes our response to ensure citizens of Toronto feel safe," the news release reads.

The three teens are slated to appear in court in January.