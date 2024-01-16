Teens aged 15 and 16 charged after armed carjacking, robbery in north Toronto

Two teenage boys are facing multiple charges for an alleged armed auto theft and robbery in north Toronto, in the latest arrests involving the province's recently established carjacking task force.

In a news release Tuesday, Toronto police said the teens were among a group of five people who approached a man parking his vehicle in his garage in the area of Upper Canada Drive and Fairmeadow Avenue on the night of Jan. 9.

Two of the people, one pointing a firearm at the victim, then demanded his vehicle keys, wallet and jewellery, according to police.

The group then left the scene in the victim's stolen vehicle. Responding officers found two of the suspects in the vehicle "a short distance away" from the victim's home, police said. One had a loaded firearm and both were arrested.

A 16-year-old boy faces six charges, including:

Robbery while armed with a firearm.

Disguise with intent.

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old boy faces four charges:

Robbery while armed with a firearm.

Disguise with intent.

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Fail to comply recognizance.

Both of the accused were scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 10.

The Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force was established last year amid a marked rise in violent auto thefts and break-and-enters in the GTA. It is co-led by the Toronto Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police, but has members from forces throughout the region.

According to Toronto police, there were a record 282 carjackings in the city last year.

Earlier this month, the task force charged a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy for their alleged roles in a violent carjacking and home invasion in North York in December.