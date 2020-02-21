Two teen boys face charges in 2nd violent bank robbery in GTA

Two of the three teen boys accused in a violent bank robbery in Markham have now been charged in a similar incident east of Toronto.

Durham police say the 15- and 16-year-old boys allegedly pistol whipped two employees and injured a third during the incident in Pickering on Feb. 14.

They say three people were treated in hospital for injuries to their faces.

The teens face charges that include robbery with a firearm and three counts of assault causing bodily harm.

Police say the same boys, along with a 13-year-old, were also charged by York Regional Police after a robbery at an RBC branch north of Toronto.

Officers have said in that case, two bank employees were stabbed and two others were kicked in the face before officers arrived.