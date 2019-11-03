2 male teenagers arrested following GTA robberies

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested following three robberies in the Greater Toronto Area, Peel police say.

The accused — who were arrested on Oct. 31 — have been charged with robbery, wearing disguise with intent, assault causing bodily harm and possession of stolen property.

According to Peel Regional Police, the teens and an unknown suspect carried out the three robberies on Oct. 24, 29 and 31 in Mississauga, Aurora and Brampton respectively.

In all three instances, the teens and the unknown suspect allegedly entered communications and media stores, zip-tied the hands of employees, and stole property from the stores before fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

Around 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 Peel police investigators, with the assistance of Toronto police, located the stolen vehicle in the area of Finch Avenue West and Weston Road in Toronto.

After a brief foot pursuit, the teenagers were arrested, police say.

Peel police are asking anyone with information regarding these robberies to contact investigators in the Central Robbery Bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 3410.