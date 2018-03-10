Teenager shows up at hospital with gunshot wounds after shooting involving 2 vehicles

A male, in his mid-teens, showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds after a reported shooting in Etobicoke Saturday evening, police said.

Witnesses reported seeing two vehicles travelling at a high rate of speed near Islington Avenue and Poplar Heights Drive when a passenger in one of those vehicles began firing at the other vehicle, police said.

Both vehicles reportedly fled the scene and police said the teenaged patient with gunshot wounds later showed up at a local hospital in a vehicle with visible bullet holes.

Const. Katrina Arrogante told CBC Toronto the patient, whose injuries are serious, is being transported in an emergency run to another hospital.