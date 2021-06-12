Teenage boy drowns in Credit River in Halton Hills

A teenage boy drowned in Halton Hills Friday evening, police say.

The Halton Regional Police Service received a report of a possible drowning in Norval in the late afternoon. Officers arrived at the Credit River near Adamson Street North, north of Noble Road, near MacNab Park to investigate the scene.

Police said a child was swimming with friends at the time of the incident. Paramedics were able to rush the boy to a nearby hospital, but he died shortly after.

Residents were asked to avoid the area during the ongoing investigation.

Halton police are asking anyone with information to contact 11 Division at 905-825-4777.